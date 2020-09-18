Colin Cowherd Gives His Honest Opinion Of Browns QB Baker Mayfield

It wouldn’t be right if Colin Cowherd didn’t have something controversial to say about Baker Mayfield this week. Following the Browns’ win over the Bengals, the FS1 radio host went on social media to share his thoughts on the former No. 1 overall pick’s performance.

Mayfield looked sharp on Thursday night, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Unfortunately for Mayfield, his performance was overshadowed by Joe Burrow’s. The LSU product actually made history last night, becoming the first rookie since 1950 to have over 60 pass attempts and zero interceptions in a game.

Although the Browns were victorious against the Bengals, Cowherd was clearly more impressed with Burrow than Mayfield.

Cowherd had a backhanded compliment for the Browns quarterback, tweeting “Baker Mayfield, who played well, is the 4th best QB in his division.”

Some might think Colin Cowherd is taking a cheap shot at Mayfield, but he’s not entirely wrong.

Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger are undoubtedly the two best quarterbacks in the AFC North. Then it becomes a debate as to who would you rather have: Joe Burrow or Baker Mayfield?

Burrow has only played in two NFL games up to this point, so it’s a small sample size for him. Mayfield, on the other hand, is now in his third season.

Most analysts will probably wait until this season is over to decide who’s better, but Cowherd isn’t wasting any time. Fans should expect him to rant about Mayfield at some point during Friday’s show.

