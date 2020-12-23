Baker Mayfield Comments On Sam Darnold’s Situation

Over the weekend, the New York Jets won their first game of the season, which had Jets fans furious with the franchise.

By winning, the Jets may have cost themselves a chance at presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Current quarterback Sam Darnold has been under the microscope in recent weeks.

With the Jets in position to land the No. 1 pick, everyone thought Darnold’s days in New York were numbered. However, now that the Jets aren’t currently in possession of the No. 1 pick, it’s unclear what will happen to Darnold.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t exactly in Darnold’s shoes, but he said he knows the pressure the Jets quarterback is under.

“I’m not in his shoes, so no I’m not there for the day-to-day stuff. But I know the responsibility and pressure that he’s under,” Mayfield said Wednesday, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “You feel for him and you want it to work out. You don’t want ill will, it’s bad karma. Sam’s a good guy and I hope for the best for him.”

Jacksonville currently owns the No. 1 pick in the draft. If the Jaguars lose their final two games of the season, the organization will likely select Trevor Lawrence.

Darnold might not have to worry about being replaced by Lawrence, but the Jets could still take any number of quarterbacks.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance could all be early first-round picks.

Of course, the Jets could always hold onto Darnold and build around him with a top-two pick.