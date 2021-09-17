Michael Vick Shares How He’d Handle Baker Mayfield Contract Situation

Baker Mayfield’s contract situation has been an interesting topic in Cleveland. The former No. 1 overall pick’s rookie deal is almost up and he will certainly want a significant raise in the near future.

During this Friday’s edition of First Things First on FS1, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick shared his thoughts on Mayfield’s situation.

Vick used one of his past experiences to discuss how the Cleveland Browns should handle Mayfield’s contract extension. He believes the team should give Mayfield a lucrative deal if they win a certain number of games this season.

“In 2004, I was promised a contract only if I won a certain amount of games,” Vick said on First Things First. “That could be the case, that could be the arrangement. What’s important for Baker and the Browns right now is to go out and win games, compile wins.”

This would be an unorthodox way of handling contract negotiations, and it’s fair to wonder if it would negatively affect Baker Mayfield’s mindset.

Mayfield was sharp for the majority of the Browns’ season opener, completing 75 percent of his passes for 321 yards and an interception. However, he was unable to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Mayfield wants to be in Cleveland for the long haul, he’ll need to replicate his production from last season. In 2020, Mayfield had a 62.8 completion percentage, 3,563 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

It’ll be very interesting to see how Mayfield’s contract situation plays out, that’s for sure.

[First Things First]