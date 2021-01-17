Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily, Is Ready For Kickoff

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in the biggest Cleveland Browns game in a long, long time.

The Browns, coming off a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round, are set to take on No. 1 seed Kansas City in the Divisional Round.

Cleveland is hoping to pull off an upset over the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs are the big favorite, though, as Las Vegas has Kansas City favored by 9.5 points in most sportsbooks.

The Browns will need a big game from Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ offense. Cleveland’s running attack is elite, but the passing attack will need to play at a high level, too. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are likely going to put up a ton of points against the Browns’ secondary.

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, is ready for kickoff. She’s been posting several encouraging messages on her Instagram Story after posting a celebratory message earlier in the week.

The Browns and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.

The winner of this game will move on to the AFC Championship Game to face Buffalo.