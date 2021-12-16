Baker Mayfield Furious With NFL After Browns Positive Tests

Just a few minutes after it was announced that the Cleveland Browns are dealing with additional COVID-19 cases, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield went on Twitter to send a message to the NFL.

Judging by Mayfield’s post, it sounds like he’s not very fond of the league’s testing protocols. It’s no secret the Browns are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak this week

“Make up your damn mind on protocols,” Mayfield wrote. “Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.”

The Browns have been under enhanced protocols for the past few days because of their situation.

@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Thankfully, Mayfield clarified his original tweet with a follow-up post. It appears he’s confused by the NFL’s new approach to testing.

“Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is…. But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly,” he wrote. “Doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced that it adjusted its COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel,” the NFL said. “We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19.”

The NFL has said that it won’t move this Saturday’s game between the Browns and Raiders. However, if the Browns’ outbreak continues, they might be left with no choice.