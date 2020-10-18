Baker Mayfield Is Getting Destroyed For His Performance Today

The Spun

Baker Mayfield has seen better days.

The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback is having an extremely rough afternoon against divisional rival Pittsburgh. The Browns trail the Steelers, 24-0, late in the second quarter on Sunday.

Mayfield has been downright terrible for most of the contest. He’s 4 for 10 for 43 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star threw a pick-six early in the fourth quarter. It was a bad throw that resulted in an easy score for the Steelers’ defense.

Mayfield wasn’t done throwing any interceptions, either. He threw another one later in the second half.

The Browns are off to a great start this season at 4-1, but they’ll need Mayfield to be much, much better moving forward.

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd has long been a critic of Mayfield and, unsurprisingly, he’s not holding back this afternoon.

“Baker Mayfield is now holding back a super talented offense & very capable coaching staff,” the FOX Sports 1 personality tweeted.

Cowherd is far from the only one taking shots at Mayfield right now. It’s open season on the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

There’s still a lot of game left today, though. Perhaps Mayfield and the Browns have a big-time second half comeback in them.


