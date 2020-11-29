Baker Mayfield Is Getting Roasted For His Throws Today

The Cleveland Browns lead the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 27-19, early in the fourth quarter. However, it has not been a good day for Baker Mayfield.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft has struggled at times this season and things are no different on Sunday.

Mayfield is 16 of 25 for 207 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The former Oklahoma Sooners star is getting roasted for some of the throws he’s missed.

The Browns quarterback had a couple of bad misses in the red zone. One was especially bad, which can be seen below:

Baker Mayfield misses a WIDE open receiver. (via @Alex_Kozora) pic.twitter.com/rZUzOBrYaL — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 29, 2020

That’s pretty brutal.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t Mayfield’s only bad throw in the red zone this season. Earlier in the year, he missed a wide open tight end on a goal-line formation.

HOW DID BAKER MISS HIM?pic.twitter.com/rXLxDH6ARg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

Today’s was probably worse, though.

Thankfully for Mayfield, the Browns are facing the lowly Jaguars on Sunday. Cleveland leads the AFC South basement dwellers by eight points with just more than 11 minutes to play.

Mayfield will need to be better down the stretch if the Browns are going to make a serious run at the playoffs. Cleveland should improve to 8-3 on the season with a win over Jacksonville on Sunday.