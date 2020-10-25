Baker Mayfield Had A Disastrous First Pass Against Cincinnati

The battle of AFC North No. 1 overall picks between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals is on today, and early in the first quarter it’s pretty clear that Baker Mayfield is losing.

On his very first pass of the game against the Bengals, Baker had the Browns on 2nd-and-4 from his own 10-yard line. He attempted a deep pass to Odell Beckham Jr., but underthrew it. Bengals defender Darius Phillips picked the ball off, giving them great field position.

To make matters worse for the Browns, Beckham was injured on the play. He went to the locker room with a knee injury and is questionable to return as of writing.

The Bengals capitalized on their field position, with Bengals RB Giovanni Bernard scoring a touchdown. Worse though, Mayfield continued to struggle throwing the ball.

Baker Mayfield gets picked off on his first pass of the game for the 2nd week in a row Odell Beckham Jr. limped to the locker room trying to make the tackle

With 1:23 remaining in the first quarter, Baker Mayfield is 0-for-5 with an interception and a 0.0 passer rating.

In fairness, Bengals QB Joe Burrow hasn’t played a lot better. He’s 8-of-12 for 94 yards and an interception of his own. Burrow also lost a fumble.

But there’s far more pressure on Baker to play well in this game than on Burrow.

Despite their 4-2 record, the Browns are going to be in a dogfight for the postseason all year. Winning this game is going to be pretty essential towards reaching that goal.

Sooner or later, Baker is going to need to turn it on. His future in Cleveland may depend on it.