Baker Mayfield Had Blunt Response To FOX’s Postgame Question

It’s been a long time since the Browns were 3-1 after a quarter of the season, but that streak ended today as Cleveland beat the Dallas Cowboys to reach the mark at the NFL’s quarter pole.

Leading the charge is QB Baker Mayfield, who the media made sure was made aware of how much futility the Browns have been through these past few years. But when Mayfield was asked about it, he had the kind of response we’ve come to expect.

“Baker, do you know the last time the Browns were 3-1?” someone asked. Mayfield replied, “No and I don’t really care.”

That’s the kind of answer we’ve come to expect from Mayfield, who is doing all he can to lead the Browns out of the abyss they’ve been in for over 15 years. At 3-1, he has them off to their best start since 2001.

“Baker, do you know the last time the Browns were 3-1?” Baker: "No and I don’t really care." — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2020

Baker Mayfield has been iffy with the football at times, but 2020 appears to be the year where he’s finally putting it all together.

His receivers and running backs are playing great under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. He’s being much less loose with the football, throwing only two interceptions versus seven touchdowns through four games.

The Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002, but as they continue to thrive it really starts to look like this might finally be their year.

And they have Baker Mayfield to thank for a huge part of that.