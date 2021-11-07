Baker Mayfield Had Brutally Honest Admission Following Win

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

All of the talk leading up to today’s game was about the absence of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns and OBJ agreed to part ways after the drama between he and the team became to be too much.

Despite all of the outside noise, the Browns showed up in a big way on Sunday. Cleveland routed Cincinnati in its own building by a final score of 41-16. Following the game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a blunt comment about the team’s win.

“I’m proud of these guys and the focus they had despite all the bulls*** that was going on this week,” Mayfield said after the game.

Baker: I’m proud of these guys and the focus they had despite all the bullshit that was going on this week. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 7, 2021

As for Odell Beckham Jr being gone, Mayfield said he wishes the former Browns wide receiver well.

“I wish him well. I really do. He’s a friend of mine. My feelings haven’t changed,” Mayfield said when asked about OBJ.

Mayfield played efficient football on Sunday afternoon, completing 14-of-21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t need to do much as the Browns defense held Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow without a touchdown pass for the first time all season.

Baker and the Browns improve to 5-4 with the win, while the Bengals fall to 5-4 with the loss.