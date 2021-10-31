Look: Here’s The Type Of Harness Baker Mayfield Will Be Wearing

Despite the speculation that he wouldn’t be healthy enough to play this week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will suit up with the rest of his team for an important AFC North rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, because of the nature of his injury, he’ll be making some adjustments to his usual uniform.

Mayfield will wear a special harness on his left shoulder in order to protect the damage that’s already been done to his arm. The mechanism will connect to both the front and the back of his shoulder pads on his non-throwing arm and is expected to limit his range of motion, according to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin.

Mayfield has been dealing with a fully torn labrum and a fractured humerus that sidelined him from last week’s Thursday night win over the Denver Broncos. Although he’s not fully healthy, the former No. 1 overall pick wanted to rejoin his team and will be able to do so thanks to the help of the harness.

On @SportsCenter just now, I showed the type of shoulder harness #Browns QB Baker Mayfield will wear today on his non-throwing arm. It connects to his shoulder pads in the front + back and limits his range of motion … @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/xPXbuR8Tom — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 31, 2021

When he’s been under center, Mayfield has been reliable for the Browns, even when playing through the injury. Cleveland’s rushing attack has been the strength of the offense, but the fourth year quarterback has completed just over 67 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

It’s unclear exactly how much the harness will affect Mayfield’s play on Sunday afternoon but he’ll have to be prepared to deal with a tough Steelers front. Cleveland will likely rely heavily on star running back Nick Chubb to carry the load and take some of the pressure off their quarterback.

The Browns and Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland.