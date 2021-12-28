Baker Mayfield Has 5-Word Message Amid His Struggles

To put it mildly, the 2021 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has dealt with multiple shoulder issues throughout the year. He’s missed one game due to the injuries, and has seen his play affected when he has been on the field.

In addition, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick had to sit out a recent contest after testing positive for COVID-19. In Mayfield’s return from the COVID list, he tossed four interceptions in a loss against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas.

All of this has led to speculation about Mayfield’s future with the Browns. The team already picked up his fifth-year option for 2022, but there are legitimate reasons to think they’ll hesitate on signing him long-term.

Even with all of these setbacks, Mayfield is projecting confidence on social media. In an Instagram post this morning, he vowed to “bounce back” and said he was “far from finished.”

Incredibly, even with all of Mayfield’s struggles and their battles with with injuries and COVID, the Browns still have a chance at the AFC North title. If they can beat the Pittsburgh Steelers this week–and the Bengals lose to the Chiefs while the Ravens fall to the Rams–Cleveland can win the division with a win over Cincinnati in the season-finale.

That can’t happen without a victory over the Steelers on Monday night though–a perfect time for Mayfield to start his redemption tour.