Baker Mayfield Has A Message For Nick Chubb After Sunday’s Injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an awesome message for running back Nick Chubb following Chubb’s injury diagnosis on Monday.

The Browns captured a major win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, but it came at a cost. Star back Nick Chubb suffered an MCL injury during the game. The Browns now expect Chubb to miss at least a few weeks.

Cleveland relies heavily on its two-headed rushing attack. Without Chubb, Kareem Hunt will have to play smart and avoid any big hits or injury-prone plays. Mayfield will have to step up as well.

The Browns quarterback couldn’t be happier following his big win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Chubb.

“Good things happen in the great state of Texas… Hurry back @nchubb27. We got you in the meantime,” Mayfield said on Instagram.

Nick Chubb’s been a vital piece of the Cleveland offense, rushing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in four games this season. Kareem Hunt has also put up impressive numbers, running the ball 50 times for 275 yards and three touchdowns so far this year. Hunt will receive the bulk of the carries with Hunt out of the lineup.

The Browns are off to an impressive 3-1 start with wins over Cincinnati, the Washington Football Team and the Cowboys.

The Nick Chubb-less Cleveland Browns get back to work this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.