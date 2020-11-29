Baker Mayfield Has An Embarrassing Throw In The Red Zone

The Cleveland Browns are trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-10, but if Baker Mayfield did his job, they’d be up 14-13.

On Cleveland’s last offensive possession, Mayfield missed a wide-open–and we mean WIDE-OPEN-Rashard Higgins in the end zone. This was a throw that every NFL quarterback has to make.

If we’re being honest, most college QBs probably connect on this play. Mayfield got some happy feet in the pocket and because he changed up his arm angle, he wound up missing high.

There was no one within 10 yards of Higgins in the Jacksonville end zone.

Baker Mayfield misses a WIDE open receiver. (via @Alex_Kozora) pic.twitter.com/rZUzOBrYaL — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 29, 2020

Overall, Mayfield is off to a solid start for Cleveland. He’s 9-of-14 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Still, he definitely wants that miss in the red zone back. He should have two scores to his name right now.