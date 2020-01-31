Baker Mayfield Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of 2019 Season

The 2019 NFL season wasn’t exactly kind to the Cleveland Browns. After entering the season as a dark horse Super Bowl contender, the Browns finished with a 6-10 record.

Not long after the end of the season, Cleveland fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey. Both were ousted after a very disappointing season that saw star quarterback Baker Mayfield struggle.

In the midst of Mayfield’s struggles on the field, he engaged in a few off-field arguments as well. Perhaps the most well-known was his beef with former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan.

After Ryan called Mayfield “overrated” during the season, the former Oklahoma star clapped back, saying Ryan didn’t have any “colors” – meaning he’s out of the NFL.

Well, on Friday morning, Mayfield was a guest on Get Up, where he sat next to Rex Ryan. The two exchanged pleasantries and didn’t get into much of an argument.

Mayfield opened up on his 2019 season and had a brutally honest assessment of his performance.

“Let’s just be honest, I put my foot in my mouth a lot this year,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield completed just 59.4-percent of his passes and threw 21 interceptions to just 22 touchdowns in 2019.

Can he progress in 2020?