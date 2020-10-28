Baker Mayfield Has Brutally Honest Message For Odell Beckham Critics

Despite losing Odell Beckham Jr. to a torn ACL over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns looked sharp on offense in a nail-biting win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was carried by Baker Mayfield, who had arguably the best performance of his career.

Mayfield completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 297 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He really elevated his game after Beckham got hurt, which led many people to believe that Cleveland might be better offensively without the former first-round pick.

When asked if the Browns are better without Beckham on the field, Mayfield immediately shot down that narrative.

“I think it’s just completely insensitive to a guy who just tore his ACL,” Mayfield said. “So I’m not even going to comment on it. You never want to lose guys. That’s where I’m going to leave that one.”

Beckham wasn’t putting up All-Pro numbers this season, but he’s by far the Browns’ best wideout.

Without Beckham in the lineup moving forward, the Browns will need to rely on Rashard Higgins, Austin Hooper, Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry.

It’s also imperative that Mayfield plays more like the version of him we saw against the Bengals and less like the one we witnessed in Pittsburgh.

The Browns will try to improve their record to 6-2 this weekend when they host the Raiders.