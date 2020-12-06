Baker Mayfield Has Epic Postgame Quote After Today’s Win

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield is on cloud nine this afternoon and for good reason. He had a historic game in a win over the Tennessee Titans, and capped it off with an epic postgame quote.

The Browns QB went 25 of 33 for 334 and four TDs in a 41-35 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would indicate. He threw those four TDs in the first half – matching a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by the Browns in 69 years. Nice.

But Baker Mayfield’s postgame quote was the icing on the cake. Channeling The Office‘s Dwight Schrute, Baker said, “Whenever I’m about to do something, I think to myself, ‘Would an idiot do that?’ And if they would, then I don’t do that.”

Baker is at his most talkative after a big win. And few of his wins are bigger than this one.

With their win over the Titans, the Browns move to 9-3. It’s their first winning season since 2007 and they’re now two games ahead in the Wildcard race.

While the Browns don’t control their own destiny in the AFC North title race, the playoffs are within their grasp. A couple more wins would end their exhausting playoff drought.

And they’ve got Baker Mayfield to thank for it.

How deep can Baker take the Browns in the playoffs? Can they win a game on the road?