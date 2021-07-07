Confidence has never been an issue for Baker Mayfield. With a playoff victory (versus rival Pittsburgh on Super Wild Card Weekend) under his belt, Mayfield predicts another significant jump from the Browns in 2021.



The former Oklahoma Sooner hopped on TNT during The Match charity golf event to discuss Cleveland’s mindset heading into next season, his golf game, and more. The Browns are considered one of the league’s most talented rosters, with pundits expecting Cleveland to build off of its auspicious 2020-21.



“You know, you set your own standards, you can’t listen to any of the outside stuff,” Mayfield told the TNT crew. “You can feed into the good stuff or the bad and it’s all going to negatively affect you.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield spoke on The Match broadcast about the teams chemistry and expectations this season: pic.twitter.com/8aRqb5iVWC — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 7, 2021

At this point in his pro career, Mayfield is no stranger to lofty expectations. After an exciting close to his rookie year in 2019, many projected the Browns to make a playoff run in Mayfield’s sophomore season. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner struggled mightily under head coach Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland missed the playoffs, finishing 2019-2020 at just 6-10.



Fast forward a couple of years, the Browns’ outlook is overwhelmingly positive. Cleveland brought in Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill and John Johnson to shore up the defense.



“All the moves that we’ve made…obviously, really talented people, but seems like it’s a bunch of locker room guys,” Mayfield added. “Good chemistry going on. I’m excited to get this thing, get it running.”



Mayfield thrived under head coach Kevin Stefanski last year, logging 26 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions while turning in a stellar QBR of 95.9. With Odell Beckham poised to return from injury, Mayfield has no shortage of weapons. He’ll look to keep his squad grounded amid the media hype.



“We have to do a good job of keeping our guys focused one day and one week at a time.”

Cleveland opens the season with a trip to Kansas City.