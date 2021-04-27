Baker Mayfield Has Some More Interesting Thoughts On UFOs

Baker Mayfield made headlines in March when he claimed he and his wife saw a UFO near Lake Travis, Texas.

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback doubled down on his belief in the extraterrestrial. In fact, not only is Baker sure that he actually saw a UFO last month, but apparently the fourth-year quarterback also believes in Bigfoot.

“I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch,’’ Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “It’s real, I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy. I believe.’’

We’re guessing that this recent news about potential leaked Navy videos and photos is what Baker was referring to. Sounds like the man is keeping up with his research.

Mayfield first tweeted about his UFO sighting on March 3, saying that he and his wife Emily encountered the flying object while on the way home from a night out.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it,” Mayfield wrote at the time. “Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

The original tweet led to a lot of social media jokes and some ribbing from Colin Cowherd, but it doesn’t mean Baker has changed his mind. He’s a believer.