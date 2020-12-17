Baker Mayfield Has Telling Comment On Browns’ New Regime

For the first time in over a decade, the Cleveland Browns are a legitimate playoff team. A lot of credit should go to the players, but it really starts with general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

One of the biggest issues for the Browns during the 2019 season was that John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens weren’t on the same page. That isn’t a problem for Berry and Stefanski, at least that’s what Baker Mayfield said.

Mayfield told reporters that it didn’t take very long for him to buy into the Browns’ new regime because of “how on the same page they were.”

The former No. 1 overall pick may have thrown a jab at the old regime for Cleveland since he said seeing the coach and general manager on the same was “new to me.”

Baker Mayfield said it didn't take long for him to buy into the #Browns regime of Andrew Berry & Kevin Stefanski because he noticed "how on the same page they were, which was new to me" — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 16, 2020

Berry had an excellent offseason as the Browns’ general manager, upgrading the offensive line and keeping players like Kareem Hunt around for the long haul.

As for Stefanski, he might just be named the NFL’s Coach of the Year. He’s already led the Browns to nine wins, and it’s worth noting that he’s getting the best out of Mayfield.

Last season, Mayfield threw 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. This year he’s thrown for more touchdowns and has 13 less interceptions.

The Browns will try to capture their first double-digit win season since 2007 on Sunday night when they face the Giants.