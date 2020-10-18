Baker Mayfield Has Terrible Start To Today’s Steelers Game

Baker Mayfield is going to need to out-duel Ben Roethlisberger in order to beat the Steelers today. Unfortunately, he’s off to a terrible start on that front.

Pittsburgh got on the board first with a field goal on their opening drive. Ninety seconds later, the Browns had the ball at their own 28-yard line on a third-and-3.

Mayfield threw his first pass of the game – which was promptly intercepted by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. It was a pretty ugly interception too.

The Browns QB tried to force a ball into double-coverage on a slant route, and it was easily picked off. Fitzpatrick took the ball back 33 yards for a touchdown, giving the Steelers an early 10-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Mayfield took a sack and threw an incompletion. The Browns were forced to punt.

Minka Fitzpatrick got the pick-6 off Baker.pic.twitter.com/dhQO1BRTtn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2020

Baker Mayfield has been enjoying a relatively strong third season with the Browns. Coming into the game, his team was scoring at least 32 points in each of the previous four. He was efficient with the ball, and limiting mistakes.

Maybe this was a case of poor execution on Mayfield’s part. But this year is too crucial for him to keep making those kinds of mistakes.

The Browns need to decide whether to pick up his fifth year option after this season. That decision becomes a lot easier if Mayfield continues to make rookie mistakes like that.

The Steelers-Browns game is being played on CBS.