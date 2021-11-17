Baker Mayfield Has Troubling Admission After Patriots Loss

This has been an injury-riddled season for Baker Mayfield to say the least – and it could get even worse. On Wednesday, the Browns listed a new injury next to Mayfield’s name.

For the past several weeks, Mayfield has been dealing with a tuberosity fracture in his left shoulder. Well, it turns out he’s also nursing a knee injury now too.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Mayfield addressed his latest injury. He admit that he’s feeling pretty sore after a brutal loss to the Patriots this past weekend.

“Pretty sore,” Mayfield told reporters. “That time of the year. One day at a time but I’ll be good.”

Mayfield then revealed this might be the worst condition he’s ever been in over the course of his NFL career.

“Probably the most beat up I’ve been,” he added. “Multiple things, not just one.”

Baker Mayfield: “Pretty sore. That time of the year. One day at a time but I’ll be good.” Later: “Probably the most beat up I’ve been. Multiple things, not just one.” He was limping as he walked from the facility to the interview. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 17, 2021

Zac Jackson of The Athletic mentioned that Mayfield was limping to the podium. That’s not a great sign, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Lions.

In fact, Mayfield said he still plans on starting for the Browns in Week 11. Those plans could change depending on how his knee injury responds to his rehab and workload in practice.