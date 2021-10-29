Despite how serious Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury may seem, the former No. 1 overall pick refuses to let it keep him off the field for long.

After missing last Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Mayfield worked extremely hard in his rehab to the point where he has received medical clearance for the Cleveland Browns‘ upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to announce that Mayfield was medically cleared. He also mentioned that Mayfield is expected to start for the Browns this Sunday.

“Browns QB Baker Mayfield received medical clearance last night to play and is expected to start Sunday, despite a torn left labrum & shoulder fracture,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “With full range of motion in his shoulder & his strength back, the medical decision was made. The fracture is healing.”

Source: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield received medical clearance last night to play and is expected to start Sunday, despite a torn left labrum & shoulder fracture. With full range of motion in his shoulder & his strength back, the medical decision was made. The fracture is healing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Case Keenum did an admirable job filling in for Mayfield in Week 7, completing 21-of-33 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. That being said, Mayfield is the best option the Browns have at quarterback.

While fans might worry this weekend about whether or not Mayfield’s shoulder holds up, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters that Mayfield looked just fine at practice this week.

“I think he’s OK. He seems to be good in meetings,” Van Pelt said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He practiced yesterday a good amount and looked good.”

All eyes will be on Mayfield when the Browns’ offense takes the field this Sunday, that’s for sure.