Injury Update On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield never seemed at real risk of missing this weekend’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he has been dealing with a chest issue. It sounds like he will be ready to go against the team’s undefeated AFC North rival. According to ProFootballTalk, he did make the trip for Sunday’s game.

Mayfield has been dealing with an issue since sustaining the injury during the team’s win against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. He was present at practice this week, throwing the ball on Friday. According to reports, he has been “trending in the right direction.”

The running day has led the way for the Browns this year. The duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have led the way for what may be the NFL’s best rushing attack. They have combined for 682 yards and seven touchdowns, and each is averaging at least five yards per carry.

Mayfield has been something of a game manager, but it has been enough for the franchise this year. He has 976 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. The numbers aren’t great on their own, but the team is 4-1, the best start for the team in some time.

The Cleveland Browns can make a big statement against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 4-0 to start the year, one of just four undefeated teams left in the NFL at this point in the year.

The Steelers have another typically stingy run defense this year. They’ve allowed just 256 rushing yards, and 3.3 yards per carry. The Browns may need Baker Mayfield to elevate his game to hand Pittsburgh its first loss.

Tomorrow’s game at Heinz Field kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

