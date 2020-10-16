Browns Insider Has Update on QB Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns got a bit of a scare on Sunday when news broke that QB Baker Mayfield was dealing with a chest injury. But the latest update bodes well for him playing in Week 6.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield threw the ball in the early portion of Friday’s practice. The Browns QB was limited in practice on Thursday.

But reports around the league have indicated that the injury wouldn’t be enough to keep Mayfield from playing on Sunday. Quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt was more cautious, saying Mayfield is “trending in the right direction.”

Mayfield’s injury didn’t keep him from leading the Browns to a 32-23 win over the Colts in Week 5 though. That win pushed the Browns to 4-1 on the season – their best start in years.

#Browns Baker Mayfield threw in the early open part of practice open to the media. A few clips coming soon — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 16, 2020

Baker Mayfield has definitely shown tremendous improvement under Van Pelt and head coach Kevin Stefanski. Through five games he is completing 61.2-percent of his passes for 976 yards and nine TDs with only four picks. He’s on pace for a career-high in touchdowns and a career-low in interceptions.

But more important than his own stats, Mayfield has the Browns firmly in the playoff mix heading into the middle of the season. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 2018 to finally get them over the hump, and it looks like 2020 could be the year.

Will the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs with a healthy Baker Mayfield?