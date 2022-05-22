Baker Mayfield, Jadeveon Clowney Details Emerging: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney officially re-signed with the Cleveland Browns today, agreeing to a one-year deal.

Clowney, who signed a one-year contract with the Browns in free agency in 2021, played well in Cleveland last season. In 14 starts, he recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks.

According to Brad Stainbrook, who covers the Browns for 247Sports, it was Clowney who actually put in a good word for Cleveland with Deshaun Watson before the Browns acquired him earlier this offseason. Watson and Clowney played together in Houston.

Stainbrook also tweeted that if the Browns had not traded for Watson and were sticking with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback, Clowney would not have returned.

As you can imagine, this statement elicited plenty of reaction from Cleveland fans.

It wasn't all negative toward Baker though. A handful of fans stuck up for the maligned quarterback.

As of now, Mayfield remains with the Browns, but that's not expected to be the case all offseason.

Cleveland is expected to either eventually trade the former No. 1 pick or release him.