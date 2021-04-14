Baker Mayfield Shares Reaction To Jadeveon Clowney Signing

Today is Baker Mayfield’s 26th birthday, and for the occasion, the Cleveland Browns got another defensive puzzle piece to help for 2021.

The Browns signed free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract this afternoon, ending a pursuit of the former No. 1 overall pick that dated back to last offseason. Cleveland wanted to sign Clowney in 2020, but he opted to play for the Tennessee Titans.

Now, he’s locked in across from stud pass rusher Myles Garrett, another former No. 1 selection. Like most Browns fans, Mayfield is excited about bringing Clowney into the fold

“This is a nice birthday gift,” the fourth-year quarterback wrote on his Instagram story alongside a graphic announcing Clowney’s signing.

Clowney is another high-profile addition to what was already shaping up to be one of the better rosters in the NFL, on paper.

“In my opinion, Tampa’s the best, Kansas City second. I’d put Cleveland third,” FS1 host Colin Cowherd said on Tuesday. “Especially if they sign Jadeveon Clowney tomorrow, which is expected. Best offensive line, best running back tandem, great tight end and wide receiver, major upgrade in the secondary with [free agent signings] Troy Hill and John Johnson II. That was their weakness…They’re loaded and they have a competent head coach.”

After last year’s 11-5 campaign and AFC Wild Card victory, there are going to be some legitimate expectations in Cleveland again in 2021.