Baker Mayfield Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lamar Jackson

The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens played the game of the NFL season on Monday night. Baltimore topped Cleveland, 47-42, in an epic Monday Night Football game.

The game was a crazy one, both because of what happened on the field and off of it.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave the game for a series in the fourth quarter. Social media was buzzing with speculation about the reason for the exit – many thought he just had to go to the bathroom. Jackson denied that following the win, saying he had legitimate cramps.

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson said.

Jackson returned just in time to throw a game-tying touchdown pass on a fourth down play. He later led the Ravens on a game-winning field goal drive.

“It was like a scene out of a movie,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said of Jackson’s late-game heroics.

Baker Mayfield on Lamar Jackson returning from the locker room and throwing a 44-yard TD: “It was like a scene out of a movie.” — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2020

He’s not wrong.

Monday night’s Browns vs. Ravens game felt like it was scripted. It was one of the most-thrilling Monday Night Football contests in recent memory.

With both the Browns and the Ravens vying for playoff spots, maybe we’ll get a rematch in January.