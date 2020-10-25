Video Surfaces Of Baker Mayfield’s Locker Room Celebration Today

Baker Mayfield had a rough game last weekend, as the Cleveland Browns were blown out by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the AFC North quarterback bounced back in a major way today.

Cleveland topped rival Cincinnati, 37-34, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns quarterback got off to a rough start, as his first pass resulted in an interception (and a potentially serious injury to Odell Beckham Jr). However, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback bounced back in major fashion after that.

Mayfield finished the game going 22 for 28 for 297 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. At one point, Mayfield had completed 18 straight passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns scored their game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play when Mayfield found Donovan Peoples-Jones down the right sideline for a score.

MAYFIELD TO PEOPLES-JONES. #Browns have the lead with 11 seconds left!

— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

Overall, it was just a really big day for Mayfield. The Browns quarterback needed this one in desperate fashion.

Following the game, he celebrated like it. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was seen dancing in the locker room for his teammates.

Baker Mayfield after his game winning touchdown

Some people might not like that (we’re looking at you, Colin Cowherd) but Mayfield deserves this one.

The Browns are now 5-2 on the season and in great position for the playoffs.