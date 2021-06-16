Baker Mayfield Loves What He’s Seeing From Browns Offense

“The more times you’re around these guys and explaining the thought process, and the communication when it comes to your team, is so important,” Mayfield said, via the Browns’ official website. “The more we’re doing that, as time goes on, it’s going to get better for all of us. I feel really good about where I am and where we are hitting the ground running right now.”

This is exactly what Browns fans wanted to hear during minicamp.

Cleveland’s offense could be even better this upcoming season since Odell Beckham Jr. will be back in the lineup. Mayfield told reporters that Beckham looks really good in camp.

“He looks really great. After seeing him and run and talking to him, he feels comfortable and is still getting used to some of these cuts and motions. You’re talking about seven months since the surgery, so it’s pretty impressive how quickly he’s come back.”

If the Browns improve on offense this fall, they’ll be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders.