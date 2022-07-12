Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Browns Game Extremely Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

If Baker Mayfield is named the Week 1 starter for the Carolina Panthers this upcoming season, he won't have to wait very long to face his former team.

The Panthers are slated to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11. That matchup will take place in Carolina.

In a recent interview with Panthers reporter Darin Gantt, Mayfield opened up about his new team's Week 1 opponent.

As you'd expect, Mayfield has that date circled on his calendar.

"I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already," Mayfield said, via the team's official website. "One, that's not who I am. To me, it's about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I'm going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it's about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I'm going to do."

Mayfield's career in Cleveland began with such promise. Unfortunately for him, it completely unraveled in 2021.

With just one year remaining on Mayfield's contract, it's imperative that he has a bounce-back season in Carolina. If not, he could struggle to find a starting job in the NFL.

Perhaps Mayfield will return to his 2020 form now that he's on the Panthers.