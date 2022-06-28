Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Cleveland Extremely Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield held his youth camp in Norman, Oklahoma. While speaking to reporters, he cleared the air about his relationship with Cleveland.

Even though Mayfield's time with the Browns is set to end on sour terms, he made it known that Cleveland will always have a special place in his heart.

"I think it's been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on," Mayfield said. "I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There were a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences I'll forever keep with me - teammates, friends and relationships that I'll have for a lifetime."

Mayfield added there's no resentment on his part towards the city of Cleveland.

A reporter then asked Mayfield about reconciliation with the Browns. He replied, "For that to happen there would need to be some reaching out."

Mayfield, 27, sounds ready to move on and explore the next chapter of his pro career.

Unless something drastically changes in the next few weeks, it's tough to envision Mayfield ever suiting up for the Browns again.