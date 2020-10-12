Baker Mayfield Makes His Status For Steelers Game Very Clear

Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions and injured his ribs in today’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, but there’s no way he plans on missing next week’s game.

With today’s victory, the Browns moved to 4-1 on the season. They’ll face the 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers next week in an AFC North showdown.

Mayfield told reporters this afternoon that he’ll be on the field against Pittsburgh because “Mama didn’t raise no wuss.”

The third-year quarterback did have X-rays taken after the game, which came back negative.

Mayfield completed 21-of-37 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this afternoon. He’s got nine touchdowns and four interceptions through his first five games.

The Browns are off to their first 4-1 start since 1994, back when Bill Belichick was patrolling the sideline with Nick Saban as one of his assistants. Cleveland not only made the playoffs that year, they also won a postseason game.

It is looking like 2020 will finally be the year the Browns’ nearly two-decade postseason drought is ended.