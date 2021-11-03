Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear

Tension within the Cleveland Browns‘ locker room appears to be coming to a head over the status of Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver was excused from the team’s practice today and may be seeing his time with the organization come to a messy end.

On Tuesday, the situation began to grow dire when Beckham’s father posted a video on Instagram of instances when his son had gotten open this season, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hadn’t thrown him the ball. Odell Beckham Sr. responded in the comments section on numerous occasions, agreeing with other users who said that the former No. 1 overall pick had been a major issue for his son’s lackluster production in Cleveland.

Mayfield got a chance to address the video on Wednesday and Beckham’s possible involvement in the antics of the last few days. When asked if he’d be willing to accept an apology from the wide receiver, the Browns quarterback welcomed the idea, provided that Beckham returns to the team sometime soon.

“Yeah, I think any sort of conversation would go a long way,” Mayfield during his media session Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “If he’s back, we’ll work through it. I can put my ego aside.”

The Browns quarterback was also asked if he was hurt by the Instagram video to which he responded: “Hurt? Nah. Surprised? Yes.”

It’s unclear if Mayfield and Beckham will get a chance to hash out their differences. The Browns wide receiver was reportedly prepared to practice on Wednesday before the team told him to stay away.

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, Cleveland is left with only two options for dealing with Beckham. The organization can keep him and try to work things out, or they can eliminate the distraction and cut him.

At 4-4 heading into a pivotal Week 9 AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns would surely like to keep the focus on this weekend’s match-up rather than deal with the drama involving Beckham. One way or another, Cleveland will need to clean up this mess and ideally, as soon as possible.

