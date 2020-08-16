Baker Mayfield Makes His Plans For National Anthem Very Clear

Baker Mayfield is one of the few NFL quarterbacks who has revealed his plans for the national anthem this season.

Earlier this summer, the Cleveland Browns starter said he will “absolutely” kneel for the national anthem in 2020.

“Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season,” one fan wrote to Mayfield on Instagram.

“Pull your head out. I absolutely am,” Mayfield said in response.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield says in an Instagram comment he absolutely will be kneeling this season (as @Pchopz_ noted). pic.twitter.com/RUahohf3ze — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 13, 2020

Mayfield has since doubled down on that claim, clarifying his plans while speaking to reporters this week.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Mayfield told reporters . “I think being in my position, which is a blessing, to be out on a platform where I can speak on issues that … they’re just wrong.”

“Right is right, wrong is wrong. This is a human rights issue that’s been going on for a long time and I believe in that.” Mayfield added that kneeling has nothing to do with the military. The Cleveland Browns quarterback said he’s very appreciative and supportive of the armed forces. “It’s nothing against military, anybody who served. And anybody who knows my history knows that I completely support military and the people that serve our country for the right reasons and do it for justice,” he added. Mayfield’s first opportunity to kneel will come on Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Browns take on the Ravens.