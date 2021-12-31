Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it — regular season, that is,” Roethlisberger said Thursday. “I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”

It’s only fitting that Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field is against a division rival. He’s dominated the AFC North for over a decade.

When speaking to the media this week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed that he has admiration and respect for Roethlisberger.

“With everything in our division, the situation at hand for both teams right now, regardless of Ben’s situation, I think it would be a great environment,” Mayfield said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “And to add on top of that, everything that he’s given to that franchise over the years, the success he’s had consistently for a very, very long time. I have nothing but respect for Ben.”

Updated with comments from Baker Mayfield: If Monday is Ben Roethlisberger's Heinz Field farewell, #Browns' Denzel Ward will cherish the moment https://t.co/F89sYam2P3 via @beaconjournal — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) December 30, 2021

As for the game itself, Mayfield is expecting a playoff atmosphere in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

“So I’m expecting an even better environment,” Mayfield added. “Both teams playing for the livelihood of the playoffs at hand. It’s just one of those things that everything’s aligning to where this game matters quite a bit. But for us, we need to handle it like any other game, one play at a time, and do our job at the best possible level we can.”

The Browns and Steelers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.