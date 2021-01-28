Baker Mayfield is coming off his best season as a pro and the Cleveland Browns are coming off their best campaign in more than 25 years.

It looks like Mayfield and Cleveland will have a happy marriage for some time, but there are still some Browns fans who want the team to at least look into trading for Deshaun Watson.

Watson, the Texans’ 25-year-old star, has become fed up with the situation in Houston and has reportedly formally requested a trade. He’s a top-five quarterback in the NFL, so a lot of teams should be lining up to bid on acquiring him.

Well, Mayfield has a message for any Browns fans who are pining for Watson, and he shared it on Twitter tonight.

👌🏼. Some of y’all “browns” are funny https://t.co/laJXBSY2Eu — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 28, 2021

We can’t blame Mayfield for being a little defensive here, but at the same time, getting Watson would be an upgrade for Cleveland. Like we said, Watson is an ascending quarterback who already is one of the five best in the league at what he does.

Don’t get us wrong, Mayfield is a good player who seems to be improving. The Browns certainly don’t seem to have any reason to be concerned about moving forward with him, and we expect that’s what they’ll do.

Still, he’s not Deshaun Watson.