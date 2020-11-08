Baker Mayfield Has A Message For Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert

Lake Travis High School in Texas has produced two current NFL quarterbacks. One of them is Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield. The other is Garrett Gilbert, today’s starter for the Dallas Cowboys.

Believe it or not, Gilbert was actually the much-better high school football player. Gilbert is one of the best quarterbacks in high school football history, winning multiple state championships. He was a consensus five-star recruit who committed to Texas.

Mayfield sees Gilbert as a big-brother type. He constantly looked up to the former Lake Travis High School star during his childhood.

This afternoon, Mayfield is cheering Gilbert on against the Steelers. The Browns are off this weekend, giving Mayfield all the time he needs to watch the Cowboys quarterback. It probably helps that Dallas is taking on a divisional rival in Pittsburgh, too.

“LETS GO GARRETT!!!!!” Mayfield tweeted on Sunday.

“I’ve always looked up to Garrett,” Mayfield said of Gilbert last season. “It’s so surreal to have him on the same team.”

Gilbert spent time on the Browns’ roster in 2019. He’s spent time on several different NFL teams, but today is his first start.

The Cowboys are currently leading the Steelers, 3-0, early in the first quarter. The game is being televised on CBS.