Report: When Baker Mayfield Could Potentially Be Traded

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield has been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors over the past two months, and yet, he remains on the Cleveland Browns' roster.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had an update on Mayfield's future while on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rapoport revealed that Mayfield's trade market will most likely remain quiet until at least June.

"There's no deadline. Teams will settle in now for OTAs. They'll have rookie minicamp, they'll want to see the rookies. Everything is going to slow down a little bit," Rapoport said. "I don't get the sense that anything will happen with Baker Mayfield until maybe June at the earliest."

Rapoport referred to this time of the year as a "dead period" for the NFL.

As for where Mayfield will end up, ESPN's Dianna Russini said the Seattle Seahawks have "no interest" in trading for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Part of the issue here is that Mayfield is set to earn over $18 million this season. That's a tough pill to swallow for teams, especially since most quarterback rooms are set at this point in the offseason.

Mayfield is probably hoping he doesn't have to wait until training camp to land on a new team.