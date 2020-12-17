2020 has been an incredible year for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield. He’s got the Browns sitting pretty at 9-4 and he’s consistently playing at the level expected of a former No. 1 overall draft pick.

But there’s one key thing Mayfield credits his 2020 success to. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mayfield explained that confidence is the key.

“Playing with confidence is where I am at my best,” Mayfield said, via the team’s official website. “Trusting these calls, trusting my eyes and going through it and trusting my guys around me.”

Mayfield indicated that confidence comes from the rapport he has with head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry, both of whom were hired this year. He says he realized pretty quickly how good the Browns could be after they arrived.

“You knew the potential was there,” Mayfield said. “Nobody said it was going to be easy, and we are still getting better. Like I said, that is the best part is we are continuing to improve as this goes on. We have laid a foundation and we need to continue to build and reset that standard.”

Baker Mayfield: "We have a big picture mindset but the singular focus is just so vital right now." 📰 » https://t.co/cn1zn1HWdv pic.twitter.com/STya26zmBH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2020

At 9-4, the Browns already have their highest win total since 2007. But one goal still remains to be reached this year: The playoffs, which they haven’t reached since 2002.

Since their bye the Browns have gone 4-1 and only narrowly lost to the Baltimore Ravens this past Monday.

With their remaining games against the 5-8 Giants, 0-13 Jets and AFC North nemesis Steelers, there’s a good chance they finally end that drought.

And Mayfield is confident they can get it done.