Look: Baker Mayfield Has Postgame Message For Odell Beckham

Despite picking up a key division win, Baker Mayfield and the Browns might have lost Odell Beckham in the process.

The wide receiver appeared to injure his knee while attempting to make a tackle on an interception thrown by Mayfield in the first quarter. The injury sidelined Beckham for the remainder of the game. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati in thrilling fashion, 37-34.

Unfortunately, the Browns fear that the injury to their lead wide receiver is serious. Beckham is expected to get an MRI on Monday.

Following the game an outpouring of support flowed in for the charismatic veteran. But perhaps no message was stronger than the one issued by Mayfield on Twitter and Instagram.

“A win is a win. That one was for you 13,” Mayfield tweeted.

A win is a win. That one was for you 13. https://t.co/3uMJoFICHg — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 25, 2020

The heartfelt words from the leader of the Browns demonstrated to fans just how tight the bond is between Mayfield and Beckham. The relationship between the two has been anything been publicly smooth since they both arrived in Cleveland.

Mayfield also revealed a conversation that the pair had at halftime of Sunday’s game.

“I told [Odell] I love him and he told me to go be great,” Mayfield told CBS in a postgame interview.

"I told [Odell] I love him and he told me to go be great." Baker Mayfield discusses the conversation he had with OBJ at the half after the @Browns' last second win over the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/qkNfTq2z9K — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2020

Although the relationship between Mayfield and Beckham touched NFL fans, it’s hard to determine when the injured star will be able to return to action. In the meantime, the Browns will need Jarvis Landry to step up in the passing game if the team wants to stay in playoff contention in the AFC.

Cleveland returns to action next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.