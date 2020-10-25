Baker Mayfield Reveals What Odell Told Him After His Injury

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns secured a win over the Cincinnati Bengals today but lost wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the process.

Beckham was injured early in the game trying to make a tackle after Mayfield was intercepted. It is feared that he suffered a significant knee injury.

After the game, Mayfield (297 yards passing and five touchdowns) revealed to the CBS crew what he and OBJ had to say to each other after the star wideout got hurt.

“I told him I love and he told me to go be great,” Mayfield said. “Prayers up to O. It sucks man.”

The Browns will likely know the injury diagnosis for Beckham tomorrow. For a team that is already without running back Nick Chubb, this would be a sizable blow.

Beckham isn’t putting up the stats he did earlier in his career in New York, but he still can be a gamebreaking weapon. This season, he’s caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a 50-yard score.

On a positive note, the Browns moved to 5-2 with today’s win and kept pace in the AFC playoff chase. They will take on Wild Card hopeful Las Vegas next week.