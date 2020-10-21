Baker Mayfield On Critics: “I Don’t Give A Damn What They Say”

Coming off Sunday’s blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have been the target of plenty of national criticism.

Mayfield in particular has been under fire. Playing with ailing ribs, he threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, against Pittsburgh and was benched.

This isn’t the first time Mayfield has been in the crosshairs of media fault-finding. It also is not the first time he’s said he is paying it no mind.

“I don’t give a damn what they say,” Mayfield said about his critics today, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “It’s within this building. We know we can be better. I know I can be better. That’s how it’s going to be handled. The outside noise doesn’t matter. They get paid to talk and we get paid to do our work, so that’s the way it’s going to be handled.”

Baker Mayfield, on the criticism from pundits this week:

“I don't give a damn what they say. … They get paid to talk, we get paid to do our work…” #Browns pic.twitter.com/HdslzeXMrF — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 21, 2020

On Tuesday, Mayfield’s wife Emily took to social media to stand up for her husband and call out any fans who are criticizing Baker.

“He’s not in an easy position,” she wrote on Instagram. “And he’s grinding for this city. It takes time. Don’t send me some stupid s–t.”

Meanwhile, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been adamant that Mayfield is his starter, as long as he’s healthy. The onetime No. 1 overall pick will be back out there this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.