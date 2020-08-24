Baker Mayfield Outlines His Mindset For The 2020 NFL Season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has one mindset for the 2020 season: take things one game at a time.

Mayfield is entering a pivotal year. The Oklahoma alum needs to prove his worth now more than ever. If the Browns aren’t impressed by Mayfield’s 2020 production, he may have to find a new team to play for in 2021.

Mayfield has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his young NFL career. But his production’s been plagued by inconsistency and turnovers. Mayfield is going to try and stay positive through any adversity that may come his way this year, though.

The Browns quarterback wants to take things one game at a time this season. Mayfield also wants to focus less on his individual performances and more on the team’s success in 2020.

“Taking it one game at a time, building on the success that we had last year and then eliminating the mistakes for me, personally,” Mayfield said Monday afternoon, via Clutch Points. “I’ve always been about, ‘The individual success comes with the team success.’ So winning games is first and foremost.”

If Baker Mayfield can limit his turnovers, the Browns should be in good shape to earn a playoff berth in the AFC.

Winning the AFC North will prove difficult, though. The Baltimore Ravens are poised to win the division and earn either the No. 1 or 2 seed in the AFC. The Browns will have to be sharp and consistent to grab one of the wild card spots.

Mayfield and the Browns begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.