NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns continue to receive bad news about some of the team’s best players – and their head coach.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Browns announced wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper were among eight players placed on the COVID list. Earlier this morning, the team announced head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive.

That wasn’t the last of it, though. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also tested positive for the virus, putting his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.

Browns fans weren’t ready to deal with all of the bad news this morning.

i’m going back to bed https://t.co/rFvl13uvt0 — ansley (@ansleymwhite) December 15, 2021

Not everyone was feeling bad for the Browns, though. Analyst Adam Levitan suggested playing Case Keenum instead of Baker Mayfield may be the better option for the Browns.

“Are we sure it’s really a downgrade to Case Keenum?” Levitan said.

Are we sure it’s really a downgrade to Case Keenum? (ducks) https://t.co/Gym1qzAjJt — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) December 15, 2021

He’s not alone. Another football analyst noted the Browns have one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league.

“The Browns are one of the teams with the smallest dropoff from starter to backup QB and they are a very system driven offense, so shouldn’t be too big a deal, hope Baker and everyone who has tested get through their infections without incident,” the fan said.

The Browns are one of the teams with the smallest dropoff from starter to backup QB and they are a very system driven offense, so shouldn't be too big a deal, hope Baker and everyone who has tested get through their infections without incident https://t.co/P15dfZDi8u — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) December 15, 2021

The NFL reportedly does not plan to move the game as of right now. However, that could change in the next few days if things continue to get worse for the Browns.

Cleveland and Las Vegas are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.