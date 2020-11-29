Baker Mayfield Posts Honest Message Following Today’s Ugly Win

The Cleveland Browns got an ugly win over the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars today. One reason it was so close was the performance of QB Baker Mayfield, which the Browns signal caller addressed after the game.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Baker essentially apologized for his performance today. He said that while the team is 8-3, they’re not satisfied as a group.

“I know I can be better… and I will be,” Baker wrote. “Job isn’t finished, lot of ball left. We’re 8-3 and not satisfied. That’s the best part about this team.”

Baker went 19 of 29 for 258 yards and two touchdowns, but he could have had more with some accurate throws. The fact that the Jaguars took the Browns down to the wire, with the game coming down to a two-point conversion, doesn’t bode well for the Browns against the better teams.

But for now, the Browns fanbase are probably more than happy to have the record they have and be in the position they’re in.

I know I can be better… and I will be. Job isn’t finished, lot of ball left. We’re 8-3 and not satisfied. That’s the best part about this team. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) November 29, 2020

With an 8-3 record, the Browns now have their first non-losing season since 2007. They’re not in the playoffs just yet, but they’re almost there.

Baker Mayfield’s growth under new head coach Kevin Stefanski is a big reason why they’re so much better. He has 17 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

But only one of their wins have come against teams with a winning record. To inspire confidence heading into the postseason run, they need to play better – especially Baker.