Baker Mayfield Posts Message After First Team Practice In 2020

Baker Mayfield took a bunch of heat from the media during the 2019 season due to his underwhelming performance. Some people may argue that he’s facing a make-or-break year, as he enters his third season with the Cleveland Browns.

One huge issue for Mayfield was his inability to take care of the football. Throwing 21 interceptions in a single season makes it incredibly tough to win games, especially in a tough division like the AFC North.

Mayfield addressed his shortcomings from last season, telling ESPN’s Jake Trotter “Not having that success, not finding out what was working, I think I tried different ways of trying to have that success and I didn’t find it.”

The first step for Mayfield this year is getting on the same page as his coaches and teammates. For now, it sounds like things are going well.

Following the Browns’ first practice session of training camp, Mayfield went on Instagram to share this message: “Back in action with the boys.”

It’s imperative that Mayfield hits the ground running this fall.

Getting off to a hot start would allow Mayfield to silence his critics and erase any doubt about his future in Cleveland as well. On the flip side, a tough start to the 2020 season could force head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a change at quarterback.

The Browns will kick off their season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. It should be a fun battle between Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson.