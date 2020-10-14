Baker Mayfield Provides Update On Rib Injury Ahead Of Steelers Game

Even though the Cleveland Browns picked up their fourth-straight win last weekend, Baker Mayfield had a rough outing against Indianapolis. In addition to throwing a pair of interceptions, the former No. 1 pick suffered a rib injury.

Next up on the schedule for the Browns is a showdown with the Steelers. It’s a game that should have major implications on the AFC playoff picture.

Mayfield said earlier this week that he’ll suit up for this AFC North matchup because “Mama didn’t raise no wuss.”

On Wednesday, the Browns quarterback provided another update on his injury during his media session. He admit that he’s still sore, but he feels like he dodged a bullet.

“I’m lucky with the way I landed that it wasn’t directly on my shoulder,” Mayfield said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

#Browns Baker Mayfield said he’s still sore. It’s to be determined if he will practice today with the ribs pic.twitter.com/0ayKgr0qFN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 14, 2020

Mayfield didn’t reveal whether he’ll practice this afternoon. That being said, the Browns should release an initial injury report for Week 6 later today.

In five games this season, Mayfield has 976 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s done an excellent job commanding the offense in his first year under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland will need its offensive line to play its best game of the season this weekend, especially if it wants to keep Mayfield away from Pittsburgh’s star pass rushers in Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt.

[Mary Kay Cabot]