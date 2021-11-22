Baker Mayfield Reacts To Getting Booed By Browns Fans

There are at least some Cleveland Browns fans who are unhappy with Baker Mayfield right now, and it sounds like the feeling may be mutual.

Mayfield was booed at home during yesterday’s 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick struggled, completing only 15-of-29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Mayfield is battling through several injuries, but his shaky play is clearly wearing on fans. He doesn’t seem to be fazed by it though.

Asked by reporters today about being booed, Mayfield dismissed the jeers.

Browns' Baker Mayfield on getting booed by the home crowd: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet on offense when we're trying to operate, so don't really care." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 22, 2021

Okay then. That’s not exactly the cookie-cutter response you would expect a quarterback to give under those circumstances.

It’s safe to say that the relationship between Baker and Browns supporters has been better. Even before he spoke today, the quarterback’s wife already caused a stir by sharing a post on her Instagram story that backed Mayfield while also calling out his teammates.

“No one better say anything bad about @bakermayfield after this game,” the post said. “I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher.”

Emily Mayfield eventually deleted that post from her Instagram story and issued an apology on social media last night.

“I also love the guys on this team. I respect every single one of them. Make a story out of whatever you want; I’m NEVER hating on them. They put it out there every week, many have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell!” she wrote.