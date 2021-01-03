The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Reaction To Playoff Berth Is Going Viral

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday against PIttsburgh.CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are playoff bound.

For the first time since 2002, the AFC North franchise has clinched a playoff berth. Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a Week 17 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Cleveland finishes the season at 11-5, clinching a playoff berth. Pittsburgh rested most of its starters on Sunday, but kept the game close.

The Browns’ win on Sunday was clinched when Baker Mayfield ran for a first down, allowing Cleveland to run out the clock. Mayfield’s reaction to the first down run is going viral on social media.

Check this out:

That’s the kind of first down celebration you’re allowed to make when you clinch a playoff spot for the first time in more than a decade.

The NFL world is happy for the Browns, who have gone through quite a bit over the last decade plus.

Even Ohio native and former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is excited by the news.

“Yessir!!!! Don’t be satisfied though!” the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns will learn their playoff destination following the conclusion of Week 17.


